This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film “Encanto.” (Disney via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get ready to talk about Bruno because Disney’s Encanto Sing-Along Film Concert is making a stop in Raleigh.

The concert will have an on-stage band that will be playing all the film’s hit songs, according to the official site.

Officials said the event is fun for the young and young at heart, and to be ready to sing along with your favorite songs.

The film concert is happening on August 14 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park, and it starts at 7:30 p.m.

