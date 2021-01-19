Dispensary giving out free marijuana to anyone who gets COVID-19 vaccine

WALLED LAKE, MI (WNCN) — In an effort to convince more people to go out and get the COVID-19 vaccine, a Michigan dispensary is offering free marijuana to those who get the shot.
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake in Walled Lake, Michigan is offering pre-rolled marijuana named “Pot for Shots” in its latest promotion, according to a release from the company.
Of course, there are limits. To score one, you must prove you received the vaccine, be 21 years or older or have a valid and unexpired medical card with ID.
Michigan became the 10th U.S. state to legalize marijuana for adults back in 2018.