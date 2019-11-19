Doctors developing first-ever birth control for men

Soon, it may be time for men to step up and take the responsibility that comes with birth control.

According to the New York Daily News, doctors in India are developing the world’s first contraceptive for men. Reports say doctors have already reported success after trial runs.

The drug showed a 97.3% success rate according to the Indian Council for Medical Research.

Doctors say the contraceptive is effective for 13 years and would be injected in a man’s groin area under anesthesia.

The New York Daily News says it would replace surgical vasectomies.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now