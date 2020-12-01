Dog adopted after spending 842 days in animal shelter

ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH (WNCN) — A dog in Ohio has found her forever home after spending more than two years in an animal shelter.

The pit bull mix, known as Mia, was housed at the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League and was adopted this week after spending 842 days in the shelter.

“This beautiful girl spent 842 days in our shelter but today is Mia’s day!!,” the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League posted on Facebook.

Previous Facebook posts about Mia described her as a dog that “has a very silly personality”.

“Mia can be VERY picky about her canine friends and typically only likes males but we are sure there is a perfect bestie out there that will be a perfect match for Mia. She loves to go on walks and does pretty well on a leash after she runs off the initial excitement of going out,” a previous post read.