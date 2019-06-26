Dog at center of viral social media post gets home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The dog at the center of a viral shelter post in central Indiana is getting a new home.

The picture was shared by the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

Megan Bousley from the Humane Society for Hamilton County stopped by the dog, Ritter, Wednesday morning.

She also stopped by with Ritter’s buddy Corkey, who has yet to be adopted.

She discussed the viral post displaying Ritter’s obvious heartache after being surrendered, how far-reaching it was and how to adopt Corkey or any of the other humane society’s animals.

To hear more about Ritter and Corkey, click on the video.

