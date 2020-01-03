Don’t abbreviate 2020 when writing out the date, police warn

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New year, new date!

We’re only two days into 2020, but authorities have already issued a warning on why you shouldn’t be abbreviating the new year.

The warning: Don’t write the date 1/2/20.

Instead, write out 2020 in full, so it looks like this: 1/2/2020.

Authorities said the date is easily changeable and could ultimately be used against you.

“Example: If you just write 1/1/20, [a scammer] could easily change it to 1/1/2017 (for instance) and now your signature is on an incorrect document,” wrote auditor Dusty Rhodes.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now