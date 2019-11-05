DoubleTree cookies set to be first food baked in space

(CNN Newsource) – DoubleTree’s famous chocolate-chip cookie is set to be the first food baked in space.

The Hilton owned hotel chain is sending a batch of cookie dough and a special zero-g oven to the International Space Station.

It’s the first time astronauts will be able to bake cookies, or anything for that matter, while in space.

NASA says the micro-gravity experiment could eventually help crew members be able to cook flavorful meals and help keep them physically and mentally healthy.

