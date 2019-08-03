Dramatic video shows group of strangers save passenger trapped in crashed SUV

More than a dozen Good Samaritans sprang into action, risking their own lives to save a passenger trapped inside a crashed SUV in California. A video shows the strangers coming together to try and keep the SUV from overturning.

They were helping the driver, who’s dressed in orange, while an injured person was still in the back seat.

It happened Wednesday, after the SUV jumped the curb, slammed into a large tree, and started smoking. One of the people who rushed to help said everyone’s instincts kicked in.

“My friend told me, ‘Mike, you gotta go out there, they need your muscles’,” he recalled. “The first thing that came into my mind… was just you wanna help when someone is in need of help and you just run.”

Despite concerns about the SUV exploding, the group was able to get the vehicle upright and pull the trapped passenger to safety.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now