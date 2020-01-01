Driver injured when sinkhole swallows SUV

EASTON, PA (WNCN) – A 41-year-old man injured his back and shoulder when a sinkhole opened on a Pennsylvania road – pulling in his SUV, WFMZ reports.

M.D. Islam was driving home from McDonald’s in Easton on Monday when the backend of his SUV sudden fell into a collapsing sinkhole.

“I’m going to the right side and then boom. I’m like what’s happening my car is going to sink?” Islam told WFMZ.

His daughter, Saqiea, watched the events unfold from her bedroom window.

“I was really scared, I was screaming. I didn’t know what happened to them,” she said.

Islam said he injured his back and shoulder while helping a family member out of the SUV.

Islam claims bystanders didn’t help as they were scared to go near the sinkhole.

“Lot of people coming with camera you know,” he said.

While Islam doesn’t know the status of his SUV – his daughter isn’t worried about the vehicle.

“I’m happy he’s alive. I don’t care about the car, I don’t care about anything that was left in the car. Only thing that matters is they are both alive.”

