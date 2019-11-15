Dunkin’ launches campaign to usher in end of foam cups

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — By Dec. 1, all Dunkin’ restaurants across Southern New England will have phased out foam cups.

To usher in the use of double-walled paper cups for all hot beverages, the company has launched a new ad campaign to alert customers to the end of “double-cupping.”

That’s the practice of placing a foam cup outside of a plastic ice coffee cup for extra insulation, and added waste.

“As we look ahead to how our brand can continue to serve both people and the planet responsibly, we wanted to proactively address this preventable habit that can contribute to unnecessary waste,” Dunkin’ Chief Operating Officer Scott Murphy said in a statement.

Dunkin’ still serves iced drinks in plastic cups.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now