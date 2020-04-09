Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are essential workers, Michigan governor tells kids

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With so many people staying home, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her dog Kevin made a video to reassure the children of Michigan, that some very highly-anticipated workers are still on the job.

In the video, the governor reminds kids that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are both essential workers.

“I wanted to let you know that I have spoken to the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy to let them know that they’re essential workers and they can keep doing their jobs even though the rest of us are staying home,” said Whitmer. “They’re following all the procedures we gave them to make sure they can stay safe and healthy.”

Whitmer added that some usual treats kids expect this time of year might be in short supply, so they might have to make do with some substitutions. She also reminded kids to listen to their parents and wash their hands.

On Twitter Wednesday the governor also wished people a hopeful and peaceful Passover.