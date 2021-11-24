Everything is better wrapped in bacon, what about your Christmas gifts?

Bacon complements lots of dishes and this holiday season, Hormel Foods wants to prove that bacon can even complement your gifts.

The brand has launched its Black Label Bacon wrapping paper.

The limited-edition wrapping paper features a decorative bacon weave pattern and the sizzling aroma of bacon.

Click here to register for a chance to win the limited-edition wrapping paper. For every completed entry, Hormel Foods will donate $1 to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, up to $10,000.

The Black Label Bacon wrapping paper is not the first bacon-themed product Hormel has created. In 2020, the food company released its Breathable Bacon face mask, and before that, the company introduced the Black Market, a bacon-themed multi-sensory virtual reality experience.