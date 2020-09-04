Fair food returning for pickup at NC State Fair over Labor Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Not only is this Labor Day weekend, but special “fair food” is back at the North Carolina State Fair.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the N.C. State Fair has held several drive-through opportunities for people to buy food typically found at the fair.

Many times, the parking and pick-up areas have been packed with drivers and passengers hungry for their favorite fair food.

This weekend and Monday, the fair food is available — cash only — from noon to 8 p.m.

“Please stay in your car, and a server will assist you. This event is at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh in our Trinity Road parking lots. The closest street address is 4601 Trinity Road,” officials said.

Here are prices and menu items — remember bring cash:

Smoked Turkey Legs: $13

Roasted Corn: $5

Hand-Dipped Corn Dogs: $5

Hand-Cut French Fries: $4

Nathan’s All-Beef Hot Dogs w/toppings: $4

Gyros (Lamb/Beef): $10

Chicken Pita: $10

Greek Salad: $8 (add meat for an additional $4)

Shish-K-Bobs (Pork): $8

K-Bob Pita (Pork): $10

Cotton Candy: $5

Candy Apples (Red): $5

Funnel Cake: $6

Deep Fried Snickers: $5

Deep Fried Oreos: $5

Tropical Delights Frozen Fruit Smoothies

(Strawberry/Pina Colada/Peach)

Cup: $5 or Pineapple: $10

Tropical Delights Dole Whip

(Pineapple/Raspberry/Swirl)

Cup: $5 or Float: $7

Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough

(Chocolate Chip or Cake Batter)

Cup: $5 or Quart: $15

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade: $4

Botled Water: $2

Coke Products

Small: $3 or Large: $5

More headlines from CBS17.com: