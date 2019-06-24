Family asks for military members to attend funeral for boy who wanted to be an ‘Army Man’

TAMPA (WFLA) – An Arkansas family is asking for any military service men and women to come to the funeral of a young boy whose dream was to become an “Army Man”.
Oakley Nimmo passed away on June 20 after a three year battle with cancer. The 5-year-old boy often said he wanted to become an “Army Man” often dressing up in his uniform and playing with his toy army guns.
Because of his love for the military, Oakley’s family is asking those who served or are serving to come to his funeral in uniform.
Oakley’s funeral is Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Cullendale First Baptist Church in Camden Arkansas. (1850 Cash Road SW, Camden, AR 71701).
