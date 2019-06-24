Breaking News
NC Senate approves ICE cooperation bill

Family asks for military members to attend funeral for boy who wanted to be an ‘Army Man’

Check This Out

by: WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – An Arkansas family is asking for any military service men and women to come to the funeral of a young boy whose dream was to become an “Army Man”. 

Oakley Nimmo passed away on June 20 after a three year battle with cancer. The 5-year-old boy often said he wanted to become an “Army Man” often dressing up in his uniform and playing with his toy army guns.

Because of his love for the military, Oakley’s family is asking those who served or are serving to come to his funeral in uniform.

*** Call for Attendance (Camden, AR) ***Patriots: meet Oakley Nimmo. He passed away on Thursday, 20 June 2019, at the…

Posted by Freedom Hard on Sunday, June 23, 2019

Oakley’s funeral is Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Cullendale First Baptist Church in Camden Arkansas. (1850 Cash Road SW, Camden, AR 71701).

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss