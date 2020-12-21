DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — What’s the greatest Christmas movie in all the land? It’s coming down to an epic battle between Charlie Brown and Rudolph.
A few weeks ago, we launched a 32-movie bracket to settle the score. After four rounds, only 2 movies remain: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
The Christmas classics weren’t among the top seeds but managed to easily knock out popular flicks like “Home Alone,” “Elf,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
We have just a week of voting remaining, so make your final selection and then share this survey with your family and friends!
On mobile and unable to see the bracket? Click here!
Check back on Monday mornings to see which movie won the bracket contest!
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Vaccine conspiracy theories: Alabama nurse did not die after getting it; needles aren’t disappearing
- CVS Health begins administering COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities
- Biden to receive COVID vaccine on Monday as Trump remains on sidelines
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Gecko Hospitality and Olive Garden are hiring managers
- Final round: Which of these classics is the best Christmas movie ever made?