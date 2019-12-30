Finishing touches added to NYE Times Square ball

(CBS News) – The New Years Eve Waterford crystal ball arrived for set-up in Time square New York Friday morning.

Landmark Signs Workers installed 192 sparkling, new Waterford Crystal triangles featuring this year’s “Gift of Goodwill” design.

“This year’s theme is the gift of good will, the gift of good will is the international sign and symbol of hospitality and good fortune and of course good will. You can see this depicted on this amazing crystal triangle…You see this beautiful pineapple of course, pineapple is the symbol of hospital goodwill, reaching out to your fellow men,” said Ambassador and Master Artisan Waterford, Tom Brennan.

On Tuesday night, the ball will be used to help usher in 2020. More than one billion people will be watching as the ball drops in Times Square.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now