Fire department welcomes 9 newborns this year with photoshoot

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (WRIC/CNN) — Firefighters with Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department in California welcomed nine newborns this year.

The fire department couldn’t help but to share their new firefighters in a Facebook post.

“We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing!” said the Facebook post.

Firefighters posed with their babies in an adorable photoshoot.

