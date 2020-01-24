Firefighter helps woman deliver baby on his first day on the job

Check This Out

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

YONKERS, N.Y. (CNN Newsource) – Call it a flying start, a great first step, or hitting the ground running, but this firefighter in Yonkers passed a big test on his very first day on the job.

Michael Iacovello helped Agnes Osei Bonsu deliver her baby last week.

Officials say there was not enough time to get her to the hospital after she went into labor.

But Bonsu says the firefighter knew exactly what to do, helping her give birth to a baby girl.

“I was really nervous, I was excited, but the training kicked in and she started crying once we suctioned her. Then I cut the umbilical cord, it was really exciting,” said Iacovello.

Bonsu and the newborn girl, who is her fourth baby, are doing well.

It all happened not only on Iacovello’s first day, but also during his very first emergency call.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss