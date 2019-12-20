Fisher-Price’s charcuterie board sparks debate online

(CNN Newsource) – Move over Peloton! Another company has found itself in the cross hairs of social media.

This play set by Fisher-Price is stirring up a lot of debate online.

It’s called Fisher-Price’s “Snacks for Two” charcuterie board.

The toy maker’s website says it’s for preschoolers aged 3 and up.

The 15-piece set includes fake marble plates, a wood-accented cutting board and real fabric napkins.

And you can’t forget the faux snacks of salami, cheese, pull-apart grapes, and crackers.

People online have attacked the toy set for being snooty, too “hipster-ish” and too high-brow.

Others defended the toy, calling it cute and something they would have like as kids or even now!

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now