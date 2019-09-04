Live Now
Hurricane Dorian lashes Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Florida deputies find puppy in flooded vehicle, names her Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. (WNCN) — A young puppy in Florida was rescued from a flooded vehicle that wrecked as Hurricane Dorian moves up the state’s coast.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida thought it was responding to a suspicious, unoccupied vehicle. It turns out the vehicle wasn’t so unoccupied.

A puppy, which they named Dorian, was found in a “partially flooded vehicle” that wrecked in a ditch.

The puppy was turned over to an Orlando animal shelter.

