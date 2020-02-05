Florida firefighter makes TikTok videos for premature infant son in NICU

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – A Florida dad said it was just a silly thing he did for his son, who’s in the NICU.

But it went far beyond just silly, it touched people’s hearts all over the world.

For your children, you’d do anything-even move heaven and Earth.

So it should come as no surprise that this is what one father is doing for his newborn baby.

Chris Askew does this crazy little dance and posts it on social media for all the world to see.

“I did it just a silly thing just see and I woke up the next morning and I had 500,000 views on it.”

His fourth son, baby Dylan, was born in mid-January, two months premature, only weighing a little over four pounds.

He’s in the fight for his life.

“Unless you’ve been through it you can’t put into words how hard it is,” said Askew.

So Chris, a firefighter for Seminole County and self-admitted addict of TikTok, a social media app, got this bright idea: Post a video of himself doing this little ditty every day until his baby boy is strong enough to get out of the neonatal intensive care unit at Winnie Palmer Hospital.

He shot his first video in the laundry room at the Ronald McDonald House, his second with his wife, Danielle.

He’s shot videos featuring the nurses in the NICU, his fellow firefighters, UCF’s mascot, the Magic dancers, and the list goes on.

And in sharing his story, others have share theirs. And their pain.

“I almost feel more worry for these people who have been in there for 190 days, 200 days, who have told me they lost their kids in the NICU and are smiling for the first time in weeks and they are thanking me and I’m like what?”

Baby Dylan is doing well. He hopes to get out of the NICU in three weeks.