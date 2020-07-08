Florida man finds human head while out jogging, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating the discovery of a human head near the Lakewood Estates neighborhood of St. Petersburg on Tuesday morning.

Police said a jogger called 911 after finding the remains near the intersection of 38th Avenue South and 31st Street South around 7 a.m. The head was found underneath an I-275 overpass.

Investigators have yet to identify the body or to provide any information that may identify the person. They do not know the race or gender of the person, they said.

“I freaked out because I live over here. It freaked me out,” said Shirley Williams, whose apartment is about a block from the scene.

Williams left her home around the same time the jogger found the severed head.

“I went there this morning, to go to Wawa, and I didn’t even see it there. I mean, it happened. It was there cause I came back home and they blocked off everything. It happened just like that,” she said.

Others were in disbelief.

“Yeah, it was kind of weird finding a human head. That’s bizarre, I guess. Bizarre,” said Torious Williams, also a neighbor.

Police said the only witness to the scene was the jogger. Her name will not been released due to state law, a police spokesman said.

“It is a bizarre incident, and what makes it a little bit harder for our detectives is we’re underneath an overpass,” said Rafael Lopez of the St. Petersburg Police Department. “We have wooded areas no both sides of this overpass. So they’re not able to rely on any surveillance footage to help them out with this investigation.”

LATEST STORIES: