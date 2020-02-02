Florida man threatened over anti-Trump golf cart

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WESH/CNN) — “I’m the one guy they can’t intimidate, I’m right back in your face if you give me a hard time,” said Ed McGinty.

Crusing the square at the Villages with his golf cart making a statement.

Saying the president’s not truthful – including a number on his windshield – the number of alleged lies reported by a major newspaper.

It stands out in an area President Donald Trump carried with more than 60 percent of the vote last time.

“There are some people so far to the right, they think they can intimidate the Democrats and they do a pretty good job of intimidating the Democrats,” said McGinty.

He’s had people react pro and con.

“People go by and give me a thumbs up, others give me the middle finger,” he said.

But this week, it got more personal – a note on his door saying he needed to be careful if his family is important to him.

“If anybody’s got a problem with me, come to me, don’t go after my wife because she has nothing to do with this,” said McGinty.

He still has “Remove Trump” on the back of the cart and “Dump Trump” on his hat, but he made a deal to tone down the signs to be less insulting.

While he had supporters, a man who didn’t want to go on camera called McGinty an agitator, a guy looking to start arguments.

Others commented on his message.

“I see a lot of pro-Trump ones, but they don’t have negative things about the other parties,” one person said.

“I don’t see anything wrong with it because people run around with the Trump signs,” said Jerry Walker.

And the note he got this week?

“If you’re going to talk to the guy, talk to the guy, don’t be a chump,” said Neil Stapleton.

McGinty’s wish?

“I just hope we can all get back together as a country, we need to do this, we need to get back together.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: