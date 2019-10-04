Florida mother tells children to take off seatbelts before purposefully crashing van, police say

Florida police say a mother told her four kids to take off their seatbelts, right before crashing their minivan into a tree.

Ocala, Florida police say Calicia Williams crashed on purpose.

They say she told them her husband put a hex on her that caused the crash.

Witnesses also told police she was saying the devil can’t hurt them, only Jesus can cure them.

All five people in the van were taken to area hospitals.

The children range in age from seven to 13-years-old. They are all listed in stable condition.

Williams has been arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder.

