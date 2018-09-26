Florida teacher fired for refusing to give students credit for homework not turned in Video

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPTV/CNN) - Should students get credit for work not handed in?

One Florida teacher said no and took a stand. And now she's been fired for that move.

The teacher doesn't regret her action though.

Motivation, inspiration — that's what Diana Tirado strives to provide her students as a longtime teacher.

"Teaching is a calling for me," she said.

So she thought the same when she started teaching 8th grade history at West Gate in Port St. Lucie last month.

"I had some good fun decorating my room," she said.

But then she assigned an explorer notebook project.

When so many students didn't turn it in, Tirado found out about what she says is the school's no zero policy reflected in the student and parent handbook.

"But what if they don't turn it in, and they say we'll give them a 50. Oh no we don't," Tirado said.

One parent said you have to wonder what's going on at home to not do homework.

"You don't know what's going on at home is what you see is front level. Because if my son blatantly chooses not to do it he knows he's got an issue."

Tirado was terminated on Sept. 14 but there's no clause mentioned in the letter from the principal since she was still in her probationary period.

On her last day she wrote a message to students on her whiteboard:

"Bye kids. Mrs. Tirado loves you and wishes you the best in life! I have been fired for refusing to give you a 50% for not handing anything in. [Love] Mrs. Tirado"

Before she left and sent on a picture of it through a class app, her students responded.

"You are right about not giving people 50s," Tirado said.

And then she posted it on Facebook.

It's now been shared more than 400 times a grade.

"A grade in Miss Tirado's class is earned," she said.

Tirado hopes this time she motivates policy change.

"I'm so upset because we have a nation of kids that are expecting to get paid and live their life just for showing up and it's not real," she said.

The chief information officer for West Gate said in a statement: