Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Two men were not discreet in their plans to sell drugs in the Florida Panhandle, according to officials.
The Florida Highway Patrol arrested two alleged drug traffickers after troopers pulled them over and found drugs in a bag labeled “Bag Full of Drugs”.
Troopers made the discovery after the men were pulled over for speeding on I-10.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search of the vehicle, which turned up methamphetamine, GHB (also known as the “date rape” drug), cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl.
“Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’. Our K-9’s can read,” the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted Monday night on social media.
- Expect heavy traffic if you’re taking I-40 WB from Johnston County to Raleigh Tuesday
- 4 children who went missing in Alaska blizzard found alive
- Mourners left more than 1,300 basketballs outside the Staples Center in tribute to Kobe Bryant
- Man mourning death of son runs over 6 students, killing 1, Oklahoma officials say
- A boy who left his bear on a plane got a decked-out bear from Southwest
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now