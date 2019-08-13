Florida woman goes on first date, ends up in police chase

(CNN Newsource) – Flager County Sheriff’s deputies used stop sticks to disable a vehicle that fled a traffic stop in Palm Coast, Florida around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The driver bailed out into the woods, leaving the passenger, a woman, to face the consequences.

Dialogue can be heard in the body cam footage, with the woman stating that the driver of the vehicle did not have a license, and that is why he fled.

As it turns out, the woman had just met the Orlando area man on a dating website and stopped at a Palm Coast Denny’s for dinner on the way to her house.

When a deputy tried to stop the vehicle for a tag violation, the man told the woman he would go to jail if stopped, so he raced off.

Chief Chris Sepe of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said, “He was exceeding the speed limit driving very erratically…She was very scared in the vehicle she told us…she didn’t really know his last name she knew him by two different first names.”

The woman was also a victim in a previous incident involving a man she was seeing.

In an attack that was caught on camera, the man in that case threw himself on the woman’s vehicle as she tried to drive away, shattering her windshield, and then attacked her when she got out of the car.

She was knocked unconscious.

Investigators think the man who fled on Thursday’s incident was running from more than just a suspended license.

“If he was saying he’s bailing out for that reason… would lead us to believe that maybe there’s more in his background that he’s hiding,” said Chief Sepe.

The suspect has not yet been captured.

