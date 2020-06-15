Ford coincidentally bringing back the Bronco on O.J. Simpson’s birthday

After months of delay due to the coronavirus, Ford will be bringing back its iconic Bronco SUV on July 9.

Coincidentally, July 9 is the birthday of NFL legend OJ Simpson who famously used the vehicle as a getaway in 1994 ahead of his infamous murder trial.

In a Twitter post from June 13, Ford confirmed the Bronco’s return.

On June 17, 1994, a white Ford Bronco in which Simpson was a passenger led Los Angeles police on a lengthy slow-speed chase.

At that time, Simpson was a person of interest in the murder of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, his ex-wife.

Simpson’s chase in the infamous white Bronco was broadcast live across nearly every major television network, forever connecting the embattled football star to the SUV.

With about 95 million viewers following the live chase, it even interrupted Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

Ford has not yet released much surrounding the Bronco in terms of specs and what we can expect from the vehicle.