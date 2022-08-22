FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg’s career summit returns Thursday to help service members, veterans, military spouses and caregivers with military-ready employers.

From 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, the ‘Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit’ will take place at Fort Bragg and play host to more than 70 employers.

A Fort Bragg release said some of those employers will interview and hire on-site.

“One of our top priorities in the Directorate of Human Resources Transition Assistance Program on Fort Bragg is ensuring the readiness of our transitioning service members by being the one-stop shop for employment opportunities, employment and education workshops, seminars, and other beneficial career training,” Tony Castillo said, Fort Bragg’s interim director of human resources.

Fort Bragg said all service members, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, family members and veterans are invited.

“One of the main goals of the career summit is to help service members preparing to leave the military make connections and understand the opportunities that exist for them and their Families outside of the

service,” Eric Eversole said, the president of Hiring Our Heroes and vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Hiring Our Heroes and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is partnering with Fort Bragg’s Directorate of Human Resources to bring together this year’s event, the press release said.

To register, or find out more information, click here.