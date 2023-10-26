RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Halloween less than a week away, you may be scrambling for costume ideas.

Data through Google’s search engine identified what’s expected to be the most popular adult Halloween costumes in 2023, according to Retail Wire.

Experts speculate an increase in people dressing up as Barbie or Spider-Man costumes, influenced by the recent Barbie movie and the Spider-Man animated movie, as well as the recent PS5 video game.

For more ideas, here are the rankings for adult Halloween costumes:

Barbie Princess Spider-Man Witch Fairy Wednesday Addams Dinosaur Cowboy Ninja Bunny

The top 10 adult Halloween costumes ranked for couples include: