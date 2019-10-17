Frozen tuna recall expands due to possible scombroid poisoning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A south Florida fish company is expanding a recall of frozen, wild-caught yellowfin Tuna Loins, Tuna Poke, Tuna Steaks, Tuna Ground Meat, and Tuna Saku from products of Vietnam due to potentially elevated levels of histamine.

The recall expansion was posted on the FDA website on October 15.

According to the FDA website, the tuna products were sold to customers in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, California Michigan, Rhode Island, U.S. Virgin Islands, Saint Maarten and Grand Cayman.

Elevated levels of histamines can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning that may result in symptoms that can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish.

According to the FDA, the most common symptoms of scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; these symptoms usually resolve within several hours without medical intervention.

If symptoms are severe an individual should seek immediate medical attention for treatment.

The tuna products have production dates between 04/02/2019 to 05/14/2019.

The lot numbers for the products affected are 23910, 24046, 25324, 20799, 24037, 24279, 23020. 25694, and 23906.

Consumers who have these products should not consume them. They should be quarantined, returned to the supplier or to Mical Seafood, Inc. for a full refund.

Customers with questions or concerns may contact the company’s recall team by calling (954) 935-0133, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

