GAME ON: Florida arcade renting out, delivering games to homes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- When the coronavirus began to spread, Lowry Parcade in Tampa thought that could mean “game over” for their business.

“To try and cope with what is going on, we did some to-go sales, on a very limited basis,” said Robert Leonard, owner of Lowry Parcade.

Shortly thereafter, the West Waters Avenue arcade that focuses on classic games and craft beer, came up with a winning strategy.

“We are actually scrambling to deliver our games for rental on a weekly or monthly basis,” said Leonard. “I have the best staff in the world, they have all been super helpful. They tried to get this going.”





Gamers can now rent classic games like Mortal Kombat and Pac-Man starting at $79 per week and $125 a week for pinball machines.

“Parents can rent these games and being with their kids a lot, especially during these times, can have that same experience that has been passed down from generation to generation,” said Leonard.

And to take things to the next level, each game will have unlimited credit.

“These times have caused use to adapt in ways we never thought possible. They tend to bring out the best in us too.”

Leonard tells WFLA.com his business has sanitized each machine and will deliver rentals for free to customers within a 5 mile radius of the arcade.

“The community has been incredible and supportive,” said Leonard.

Ultimately, Leonard wants his beloved machines to have an extra life and a temporary home while we all wait for the lockdown to be lifted.

“During times of crisis, a lot of us turn to the arts for a stress relief, for being able to cope. It’s a wonderful way to be able to get into your imagination and escape into a game.”

To learn more or rent a machine, email lowryparcade@gmail.com or call at 813-915-9180.









