Garbage bag of weed tossed off roof in foiled NYC drug deal; Pedestrians grab it and run

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — Pedestrians scrambled to scoop up apparent marijuana from the ground after a drug deal gone wrong in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday.

Police released this image in connection with an apparent drug deal gone wrong in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

A 29-year-old man met with several people on June 1 on the rooftop of an Eighth Avenue building to sell them weed, officials said. The group pulled out a gun, then punched and kicked the man, trying to grab a garbage bag full of alleged marijuana.

The man threw the garbage bag from the roof, police said. When the contents scattered onto the sidewalk, “unknown pedestrians removed alleged quantities of the marijuana and fled in unknown directions.”

Police said the group of attackers fled in a black BMW sedan. The 29-year-old man suffered lacerations to the face and bruises on his body.

Police released surveillance images from the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).