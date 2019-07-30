Garbage truck overturns twice in same day, shuts down multiple roads in NC city

1  of  2
The same garbage trunk overturned twice in Charlotte (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A garbage truck overturned twice in the same day, temporarily closing two different roads in Charlotte Monday.

The first incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Margaret Wallace Road between Independence Boulevard and McAlpine Creek. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, all lanes were blocked and Hazmat was called to the scene.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. That person, whose name has not been released, is expected to be OK.

A little after 9 p.m., wrecker crews say as they were towing the truck, the rear suspension broke and the truck flipped over again.

The incident happened on Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 77/Beatties Ford Road bridge and shut down a portion of the road, causing major traffic delays as vehicles were unable to pass.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

