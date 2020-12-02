Gatlinburg SkyBridge coated in snow in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains were coated in snow this week, including the Gatlinburg SkyBridge, as this video released on the park’s Facebook page shows.

Gatlinburg SkyBridge is North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge and spans 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains.

A tunnel of vibrant lights await visitors who ride the SkyLift up the mountain.

Once you reach the top, you’ll walk across the SkyBridge to the breathtaking view of Christmas decor and festive twinkling lights.

