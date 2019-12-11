General Mills and Hersheys team up to create ‘Hershey’s Kisses Cereal’

General Mills and Hershey’s have teamed up to bring you an extremely sweet breakfast cereal!
“Hershey’s Kisses cereal” is making special appearances in some limited stores — and starting next January, it should be widely available.
The pieces are shaped like Hershey’s Kisses and reportedly turns milk chocolate-y [sic] almost immediately.
So enjoy it as a treat, but remember: Health experts say less than 10-percent of daily calories should come from added sugars.
