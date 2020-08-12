SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been over a month since the original live Broadway production of “Hamilton” came to Disney+, but many are still singing the songs — or writing their own versions.
That’s the case for Rev. Lonnie Lacy of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Tifton, Georgia.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, his church’s annual talent show went virtual, and Lacy decided to go all out for the occasion, writing a parody of “You’ll Be Back.”
“Something clicked, and I thought, ‘Yes! King George means that as a threat, but for us who miss the joy of in-person worship, ‘You’ll Be Back,’ is exactly the promise we need to hear.’ I knew immediately what I wanted to do for my church talent show,” he explained, adding that a few close friends encouraged him to share it beyond the church.
Lacy said he never expected the video to go viral (now with over a million views) but simply hoped it would give his church a much-needed laugh.
Watch the full performance below. To read more about the music video or view the lyrics, visit here.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Woman who supported QAnon, made racist videos, wins GOP nomination in Georgia
- Dog dies after testing positive for coronavirus, but vet says no reason for panic
- Shooting reported along Main Street in Durham, police say
- Georgia priest goes viral for ‘Hamilton’ parody
- US lawmakers introduce bill to encourage preventive health care
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now