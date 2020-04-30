Georgia scraps driver’s test, allowing teens to get license with just parental approval

Check This Out

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (WNCN) — Under a new executive order by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, aspiring license holders will no longer need to pass a formal test.

Instead, new drivers will just need their parent’s approval.

Gov. Kemp signed the order April 23 and is in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All other driving requirements will still have to be met, but as far as a road test or computer-based test, those days are over — for now.

According to the order, the test requirement is terminated until Georgia’s state of emergency is lifted.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories