Georgia scraps driver’s test, allowing teens to get license with just parental approval

ATLANTA, Ga. (WNCN) — Under a new executive order by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, aspiring license holders will no longer need to pass a formal test.

Instead, new drivers will just need their parent’s approval.

Gov. Kemp signed the order April 23 and is in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All other driving requirements will still have to be met, but as far as a road test or computer-based test, those days are over — for now.

According to the order, the test requirement is terminated until Georgia’s state of emergency is lifted.