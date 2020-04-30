Georgia scraps driver’s test, allowing teens to get license with just parental approval

ATLANTA, Ga. (WNCN) — Under a new executive order by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, aspiring license holders will no longer need to pass a formal test.
Instead, new drivers will just need their parent’s approval.
Gov. Kemp signed the order April 23 and is in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All other driving requirements will still have to be met, but as far as a road test or computer-based test, those days are over — for now.
According to the order, the test requirement is terminated until Georgia’s state of emergency is lifted.
- NC General Assembly calls for investigation of state’s COVID-19 contact tracing initiative
- Apex Friendship principal’s meaningful gesture honoring seniors goes viral
- Some Durham businesses hold off reopening despite state’s loosened order
- ‘We want to be able to bring her home’: Monica Moynan’s family searching for answers
- 7th COVID-19 death reported at NC’s Butner prison
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now