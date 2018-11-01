Get cooking! Today is National Men Make Dinner Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Guys, it’s your time to shine. Grab an apron and suit up for dinner tonight.

Today is National Men Make Dinner Day! So ladies, put your feet up and don’t lift a finger.

The National Day Calendar said this day was made for men who do not know their way around the kitchen and are not familiar with cooking appliances.

As an added bonus, it’s also a day for the women in their lives who need a break.

There are specific rules you guys need to follow, according to the official website.

The meal must have at least four ingredients and require at least one cooking utensil other than a fork to eat. Also, the chef must shop for all the ingredients and clean up during the cooking.

And one of the most crowd-pleasing rules is the candles must be lit and the beverages are poured to perfection.

The website points out that many man cook regularly, but this day is to encourage those who do not to get involved.

National Men Make Dinner Day is celebrated on the first Thursday in November.

