Get your telescopes ready! Stunning meteor showers and Jupiter-Mercury conjunction are among 2021 stargazing highlights

Each year, the night sky is filled with some amazing sights, and you can probably guess that the stars are pointing to another spectacular show for 2021!

Stargazers: get your telescopes ready because there are quite a few events to check out this year.

Starting in March, you will be able to feast your eyes on a Jupiter-Mercury conjunction. Just before daybreak over the eastern horizon on March 5, you should be able to spot the two planets.

“Now Jupiter is pretty bright. Mercury is a little harder to see because it’s the closest planet to the sun and you are always fighting the visibility with the sun.” Candice Jordan said.

How do you know it’s the conjunction? Jordan said: “The dots of Mercury and Jupiter will be closer together.”

Now super moons have become a big talker in recent years, but what makes it super?

“There are times when we can have a micro moon, which means it’s a little bit smaller in the sky when it’s a little further away,” Jordan said. “And sometimes when it’s a little bit closer, we can actually have what we call a Super Moon. It looks a little bit bigger in the sky.”

We are lucky enough to have three Super Moons this year. You can look for them in April, May, and June.

Towards the end of summer, we have a real treat.

”Coming up in August, you are going to have three really cool sights to see. You are going to be able to see Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon. Now, when the Moon hits the full moon status in August, it will become a Blue Moon. And a Blue Moon is just when we have two full moons in one calendar month.”

When the Blue Moon occurs, Jupiter and Saturn will also be at their closest point to earth. And, there’s a bonus — you can see these two planets through the end of 2021.

By fall, the night sky begins to get a bit crowded. “We start adding in Venus into the mix once we get to Thanksgiving. So, it’s just kind of a nice treat to be able to take the kids outside and tell them we can see three planets, you know three out of eight.”

You will be able to see all of them through early December. The fun doesn’t stop here — we also have four big meteor showers and three eclipses this year!

So you will want to keep your eye to the sky because you never know what you may see.