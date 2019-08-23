Giant 26-pound cat up for adoption at Philadelphia shelter

Here’s something you don’t see every day. A cat weighing approximately 26-pounds is looking for a home — preferably one with enough room to house the hunk of love.
“BeeJay” or “Mister B” is a domestic short-hair tabby cat. The cat’s unusual size makes him roughly three times as big as a “normal-sized” house cat.
The Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia posted a photo on Thursday announcing he’s looking for a home.
So, for anyone in need of a new companion, here’s one that will surely be more than enough!
