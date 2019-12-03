Girl, 3, surprises Whataburger workers with her ‘Whatagirl’ costume

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s youngest superhero took a break from fighting crime in Texas to hang out with workers at Whataburger.

Hailee Bage and her 3-year-old daughter Mattie, from Round Rock, initially planned to wear their matching ‘Whatagirl’ and ‘Whatawoman’ costumes on Halloween.

Photo: Kendy Azenath Photography

But it ended up being too cold – so they decided to dress up a few weeks later instead and surprise workers at Whataburger.

Staff at the branch in Cameron Road in north Austin played along, taking some cute photos with little Mattie.

“My daughter is a huge Whataburger fan and I love anything to do with Texas in general, so I made the costumes myself and just had fun with it,” Hailee said.

“When we were doing the shoot at Whataburger the reaction was insane. People in the drive thru honking and waving and cheering us on! It was an amazing day!”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now