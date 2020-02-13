Girl Scout troop sets up cookie booth outside of marijuana dispensary

1  of  2
CHICAGO (WNCN) — Girl Scout cookie booths are everywhere this time of the year, especially at big box stores, but one troop in Chicago relied on the munchies to boost sales of their famous treats.

A photo posted by Chicago Cannabis Connoisseurs showed a Chicago-area troop set up in front of a marijuana dispensary.

The troop made up of 6- and 7-year-old girls set up shop outside of Dispensary33 in Chicago on Sunday and reportedly sold about 230 boxes of cookies, according to Block Club Chicago, a Chicago-area editorial.

“A testament to the chi-town/Girl Scout hustle! They’re going to keep selling until they sell out or until they get shut down,” Chicago Cannabis Connoisseurs said on Facebook.

