Granddaughter rings in new year while donating kidney to grandmother

The gift of giving continues during the holiday season even during the pandemic as one family is ringing in the new year after a successful kidney transplant.

Amanda Kahm did not think twice about giving her kidney to her grandmother.

Kahm knew that her grandmother has always had an impact on her and wanted to make sure that she could do just that in return.

“She is a very special person. I love her to death,” said Ann, who donated her kidney at UPMC Hamot in Pennsylvania.

It’s the perfect match for Ann, a resident from Great Valley, New York.

After starting kidney dialysis during the summer, Ann’s granddaughter from Charlotte, North Carolina, wanted to step in to help.

“Obviously a lot of tears of joy overfilled with happy tears and being able to help her. All of our family has been very supportive,” said Kahm.

Both Ann and her granddaughter Amanda are recovering on the same post surgery floor at UPMC Hamot.

Kahm said her grandma has always been there for her, so donating a kidney was an easy decision.

“It’s awesome to be honest. She’s been there for me my whole life. I am glad to be here for her during this time,” said Kahm.

This year alone, UPMC Hamot has completed nearly 20 transplants.

Now it is a road to recovery. Kahm is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday and will be heading back home to Charlotte North Carolina.