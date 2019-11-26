Grandsons grant grandfather his one dying wish: To have one more beer together

(WNCN) – A picture of a group of grandsons having a beer with their grandfather has gone viral, but not for reasons you’d typically imagine.

Adam Schemm, who lives in Wisconsin, posted a photo of himself and his brothers beside their grandfather in the hospital.

The tweet was shared with the caption, “My grandfather passed away today. Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons.”

The picture shows Schemm’s grandfather on his hospital bed smiling for the camera while he holds his beer surrounded by his four sons who are also drinking beer with him, granting his last wish.

The bittersweet picture which was shared on November 21, went viral and had more than 31K retweets and was liked over 322K times.

The photo and the memory are extremely touching, to say the least.

