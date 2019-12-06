Great grandfather’s Christmas wish to get song played on the radio comes true

CYPRESS, Texas (CNN Newsource) – You cannot keep Johnny Gondesen from smiling, after all his wish just came true.

“I’ve always wanted to have this song on the radio all my life,” said Gondesen.

His son, “Christmas is Here” is finally on the radio. The song was written in 1965 and was inspired by his kids.

And judging from the instant response, “Christmas” is a hit.

Gondesen’s song got here thanks in no small part to his family.

They posted it on YouTube and Johnny Junior got to see his dad’s dream become a reality.

All of our family and friends have been listening and it has just been a great day,” said Gondesen, Jr.

And after 54 years, the whole world can now listen and enjoy.

