Group demands Popeyes chicken sandwiches at gunpoint

by: KTRK, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) —Police are searching for a group of people who demanded Popeyes chicken sandwiches at gunpoint in Houston, Texas Monday night.

Authorities said two women and three men stormed the front door of the restaurant with at least one weapon.

They had just been told at the drive-thru window that the store was sold out of the popular sandwiches.

An employee was able to lock the doors before the five could get inside.

The group left a baby inside their vehicle as they tried to enter the restaurant.

No injuries were reported and police are working to identify the suspects.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

