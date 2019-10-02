Gunfire sounds expected as ‘Halloween’ movie shoots in NC coastal town

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Crews will be on Cape Fear Community College’s downtown campus next week to film scenes for the movie Halloween Kills.

According to a film permit, filming will take place on Monday and Tuesday at the corner of Walnut and Water streets as well as the Galehouse Building located at 411 N. Front Street.

Filming is scheduled to take place between noon and 8 a.m. both days.

The film permit said that prop guns and blanks will be used during filming along with simulated gunfire and smoke effects.

Eight cast members will be involved in filming along with more than 300 extras.

The following street closures will be in place during filming:

Walnut Street between Water and Front streets. Cotton Exchange traffic will be able to exit right onto Walnut Street. Closure will be within block only.

Northbound lane only of Water Street between Grace and Red Cross streets. The southbound lane will remain open at all times allowing traffic to flow on Water Street.

In July, a spokeswoman for Blumhouse Productions confirmed that both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends would be filmed in the Port City.

The two movies are direct sequels to last year’s Halloween, which itself is a sequel to the iconic 1978 horror film by the same name. The new trilogy ignores the previous nine films and rebooted the franchise.

