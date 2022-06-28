SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Production of a new Hallmark movie kicks off in Salisbury this week. City leaders say the film will be a drama called ‘To Her With Love.’

It’s the first movie production in the city since COVID hit, and locals say they’re extremely excited to have filming back in Salisbury.

The crew has set up inside Salisbury High School, where part of the filming will take place. Filming is also set to happen in the downtown area and on the 400 block of Fulton Street.

“I think that this being a Hallmark movie makes it more of a quaint feel, and so they wanted more of a quaint location. And I think Salisbury definitely serves that,” said Salisbury Communications Director Linda McElroy.

One local woman named Paula has a summer job at Salisbury High School. She says the production has her and all of her coworkers incredibly excited.

“When I heard the movie, it got all of us excited. Even the mail lady,” she laughed.

The production hired a few locals as production assistants, and even put out a call for people to be a part of the filming.

“I’m supposed to be an extra,” said Paula. “I’m already thinking about a t-shirt to make. A ‘look mom, it’s me!’ All of that.”

The benefit of having a 65-person production isn’t lost on the city, even to those who won’t have any part of it.

“We have a ton of crew who love to visit our local shops in the downtown, who love to eat at our restaurants, and in the past, we have had some productions rent equipment from our local businesses,” said McElroy.

It’s something residents say they’ll celebrate this summer. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Hearing all of the gun violence and all the things that’s happening bad in all the towns, this was something very uplifting. It was the right time. We’re excited. It took our mind off a lot of the trauma,” said Paula.

People can expect the following road closures throughout the week: