Hasselhoff’s own Knight Rider car goes for $300,000 at auction

LOS ANGELES (CBS Newspath) — David Hasselhoff auctioned off his K.I.T.T. “Knight Rider” car for $300,000 Saturday morning.

Hasselhoff is auctioning many items in his personal collection including the personal car, which is a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am styled after the iconic car used in his 1980s television series “Knight Rider.”

The vehicle is similar to the K.I.T.T. car used by his character Michael Knight, but it was not used in television production — also this version of the car does not talk.

A portion of proceeds from the auction will go to Hasselhoff’s charitable organizations, including Global Mobility, a non-profit that provides free wheelchairs and mobility assistance to individuals with disabilities.

Here is how the car was described in the auction:

“Fully functional K.I.T.T. car with full conversion located in U.K. Lot winner responsible for delivery expense, if hammer price exceeds 25% above reserve price, ‘the Hoff’ will personally deliver the car to the new owner. Although this is David’s personal K.I.T.T. Car, this was not used in television production.”